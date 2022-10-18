Yankees' Gleyber Torres Mocks Guardians' Josh Naylor With Baby-Rocking Celebration

The New York Yankees will sleep like babies tonight.

After Gleyber Torres stepped on second base to record the final out of a 5-1 win over the Cleveland Guardians in Game 5 of the American League Division Series on Tuesday, he stood on the bag and rocked the baby.

GLEYBER IS A LEGEND FOR THIS pic.twitter.com/YesbKjYocO — Talkin' Yanks (@TalkinYanks) October 18, 2022

I LOVE YOU GLEYBER TORRES pic.twitter.com/v5koMyAYGg — Dan Rourke (@DanAlanRourke) October 18, 2022

The mock celebration was in response to Guardians' designated hitter Josh Naylor, who did the same rocking motion while rounding the bases after hitting a home run off Gerritt Cole in Game 4, calling the star pitcher his "son."

Josh Naylor is a psychopath and I love him. pic.twitter.com/Qf7ttwVF8G — Baseball GIFs (@gifs_baseball) October 17, 2022

"Yeah, whatever. It's cute," Cole said after Game 4. "It wouldn't have bothered me in the moment and it just is kind of funny."

The Yankees went on to win that game and the next rather easily - kind of like taking candy from a baby. They advance to the American League Championship Series against the Houston Astros, with Game 1 set for Wednesday night.

Giancarlo Stanton hit a three-run home run in the bottom of the first inning to give the Yankees an early lead. Aaron Judge followed with a solo shot in the second and Anthony Rizzo tacked on an RBI single in the fifth inning.

Yankees starter Nester Cortes, pitching on three days rest, allowed three hits and one run over five innings. Jonathan Loaisiga tossed two shutout innings in relief and Clay Holmes and Wandy Peralta closed in out with a scoreless frame each.

Peralta got Naylor to ground out for the first out of the inning. After Gabriel Arias reached on an infield single, Peralta got Myles Straw to ground out to shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa, who flipped to Torres at second for the final out and baby rocking.

Torres wasn't the only person at Yankee Stadium to mock Naylor. Many fans in attendance also did the rocking motion and serenaded Naylor with chants of "Who's your Daddy?"

Yankees fans serenade Josh Naylor with "who's your daddy" chants pic.twitter.com/vyKTO2yqCF — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) October 18, 2022

That chant, of course, was first used at Yankees games in 2004 to taunt Pedro Martinez, whose struggles against New York led the Hall of Fame pitcher to say, "I just tip my cap and call the Yankees my Daddy." ​