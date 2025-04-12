Yoshinobu Yamamoto tosses 2-hit ball over 6 innings and Tommy Edman hits 3-run homer as Dodgers beat Cubs 3-0

Yoshinobu Yamamoto scattered two hits over six innings, Tommy Edman snapped a scoreless tie with a three-run homer in the sixth and the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Chicago Cubs 3-0 on Friday night.

The World Series champions improved to 7-0 at home and have beaten the NL Central-leading Cubs for the third time, having swept the teams’ season-opening series in Tokyo.

Yamamoto and Matthew Boyd dueled through five scoreless innings. Yamamoto retired 16 of his first 18 batters — eight on strikeouts.

Six scoreless innings for Yoshinobu Yamamoto 😤 pic.twitter.com/YGdGCR9MuA — MLB (@MLB) April 12, 2025

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

The Dodgers’ only hits off Boyd through five were a pair of singles by Miguel Rojas and Michael Conforto.

Teoscar Hernández singled with one out in the sixth. Boyd then hit Freddie Freeman before Edman, last year's NL Championship Series MVP, sent a pitch halfway up the left-field pavilion for a 3-0 lead. It was the first homer given up by Boyd in three starts.

Tommy Edman blasts a 3-run shot for the lead 😤 pic.twitter.com/1htqx0s3Sg — MLB (@MLB) April 12, 2025

Edman's sixth homer ties him for the major-league lead with Aaron Judge, Kyle Schwarber and Mike Trout, among others.

Yamamoto (2-1) struck out nine and walked one. Tanner Scott pitched the ninth for his fourth save.

Boyd (1-1) gave up three runs and four hits in six innings. The left-hander struck out seven and walked three.

Kyle Tucker doubled down the first-base line for the Cubs’ first hit in the fourth. Seiya Suzuki followed with a single to right but was out trying to stretch at first while Tucker went to third.

Key moment

Edman, shifted closer to second, chased down a ball hit to his left by Amaya, spun around and fired blindly to first to narrowly get the second out of the sixth in a scoreless game.

Key stat

Shohei Ohtani went hitless in four at-bats with two strikeouts, snapping his consecutive games on-base streak at 29 dating to Sept. 14, 2024.

Up next

Cubs RHP Ben Brown (1-1, 7.71 ERA) opposes touted Dodgers rookie RHP Roki Sasaki (0-0, 4.15), who has yet to get past the fourth inning in his first three starts.