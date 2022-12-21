Lancaster

Standoff in Lancaster: Armed Man Holds Toddler Hostage

Authorities say the gunman first caught their attention for driving his car recklessly on the 14 Freeway with a child in the backseat near Santa Clarita before midnight.

By Lauren Coronado and Helen Jeong

Keys News

A Lancaster community is waking up to a scary scene. Dozens of deputies are surrounding a trailer home on E. Avenue I.

An armed man is holed up inside the house with a 17-month-old toddler, according to the California Highway Patrol. Hostage negotiators are trying to convince the gunman to surrender the child.

Authorities say the standoff began with a dangerous, high-speed chase on the Antelope (14) Highway Freeway near Santa Clarita. The man was driving his white Kia SUV recklessly at over 100 mph with a toddler in the backseat.

As the pursuit continued through Palmdale, the man fired his weapon near 17th Street East and Avenue Q. No officers were injured.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

Then the gunman drove through a trailer community in Lancaster and went inside the home on Avenue I while threatening to shoot the toddler.

The CHP contacted the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, who dispatched a SWAT team to the scene.

It’s not clear whether the man live in the barricaded home and what his relationship is to the child.

This article tagged under:

Lancasterhostage
Local Let Me Explain California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us