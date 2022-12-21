Standoff in Lancaster: Armed Man Holds Toddler Hostage

A Lancaster community is waking up to a scary scene. Dozens of deputies are surrounding a trailer home on E. Avenue I.

An armed man is holed up inside the house with a 17-month-old toddler, according to the California Highway Patrol. Hostage negotiators are trying to convince the gunman to surrender the child.

Authorities say the standoff began with a dangerous, high-speed chase on the Antelope (14) Highway Freeway near Santa Clarita. The man was driving his white Kia SUV recklessly at over 100 mph with a toddler in the backseat.

As the pursuit continued through Palmdale, the man fired his weapon near 17th Street East and Avenue Q. No officers were injured.

Then the gunman drove through a trailer community in Lancaster and went inside the home on Avenue I while threatening to shoot the toddler.

The CHP contacted the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, who dispatched a SWAT team to the scene.

It’s not clear whether the man live in the barricaded home and what his relationship is to the child.