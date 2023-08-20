Storm Hilary: Who to call in case of emergency in LA

LA city officials said Saturday that the city is “prepared” for tropical storm Hilary, which could bring potentially catastrophic flooding and landslides.

“Angelenos should take this storm seriously -- stay SAFE and stay INFORMED,” Mayor Karen Bass said in social media posts. She was scheduled to brief the public on the city’s preparedness with the chiefs of the Los Angeles Police and Fire Departments Sunday morning.

As the city directed its resources to different departments, here are the key numbers to remember to report emergencies during and after the storm.

Call 311 to report the following:

Downed trees, tree limbs

Mudslides, rockslides

Roadway flooding

Potholes

Street light problems

Animal services

Call 911 for:

Downed power lines

Life-threatening medical emergencies

Call 1-800-DIAL-DWP (1-800-342-5397)

Power outages

Water main break

LA city residents are also urged to register for Notify LA for local alerts during the storm. Updates from the city will also be posted on @ReadyLA social media channels.