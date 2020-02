A structure fire broke out Saturday afternoon at 638 S. Kohler St. in the Downtown area, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

In a release, firefighters said the heavy fire was the result of an apparent explosion. At least three people were injured.

This story is developing. Refresh for updates.

Fire in downtown Los Angeles pic.twitter.com/htW7eSMpDE — Traveling Troubadour (@Beatlesfan320) February 29, 2020