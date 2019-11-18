Students at Canoga Park High School Mourn Teen Brothers Killed in Rollover Crash

With grief counselors on site, students at Canoga Park High School mourned two brothers who were killed in a suspected drunk driving crash over the weekend.

Monday afternoon, students held a moment of silence on the football field while family and friends visited a small memorial at the scene of the deadly crash.

"It's just so sad to think of them. They were very young," said Carlos Pradillo, a friend of the brothers.

Nineteen-year-old Ceasar Perez and his younger brother, 16-year-old Luis Perez, died when a truck they were riding in rolled over around 1 a.m. Sunday. The rollover crash occurred in the 20600 block of Parthenia Street, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The brothers were returning home from a family friend's Quinceanera, and the accident was captured on surveillance video from a nearby home.

The truck they were riding can be seen in the video veering into several parked vehicles sending sparks flying before it landed upside down.

"I heard a loud noise," Tom Phan, a neighbor, said. "I woke up and ran outside."

Phan said there was nothing he could do for the brothers, but he did notice the driver was still alive.

The Los Angeles Police Department identified the driver as 20-year-old Pablo Roman Trujillo Carrasco, a friend of the brothers. Police suspected he had been drinking and was traveling at nearly 100 mph. Carrasco was treated for injuries at a hospital and then was booked into the Van Nuys Jail.

"These are two of his closest friends. I can only imagine what he's going through," Pradillo said.

Friends said Ceasar was a student at Pierce College and was studying mechanics, while his brother Luis played soccer at Canoga Park High School. They have four younger siblings.

"I just want to bring awareness to anyone who wants to get behind the wheel if they are under the influence, especially when others are in the vehicle," Pradillo said.

Pierce College is planning another memorial to honor the brothers within a few days. While Canoga Park High School plans to join the family in their GoFundMe campaign to help pay for the funerals.

If you would like to donate to the GoFundMe, you may do so here. Please note that GoFundMe takes a percentage of all funds raised in the form of platform and other fees.