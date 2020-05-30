Lancaster

Suspect Killed By Deputy Gunfire in Lancaster

By City News Service

NBC Universal, Inc.

An investigation was underway Saturday morning into a deadly deputy-involved shooting in Lancaster.

Deputies were on patrol in the area of East Avenue K, east of 20th Street West at 7:45 p.m. Friday when they spotted a man walking eastbound and when trying to talk with him, noticed a gun in one of his hands, according to Deputy Eric Ortiz of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

"A (fight) with the suspect ensued and the suspect was taken to the ground, during which time a deputy-involved shooting occurred," Ortiz said.

The suspect was hit and taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, Ortiz said.

A replica firearm was found at the scene, he said.

No deputies were hurt and the name of the suspect was not disclosed.

