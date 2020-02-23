Santa Monica

SUV Falls From Top Level of Santa Monica Parking Structure

By Sydney Kalich

NBCUniversal, Inc.

A SUV fell from the top floor of a Santa Monica parking structure with at least one person inside early Sunday morning, Santa Monica Police said.

The incident happened after midnight near the 1500 block of 2nd Street at Parking Structure, police said.

The car allegedly went off the top floor of the structure, breaking through a fence barrier. The parking structure was more than five stories tall.

Police said they are not sure what caused the car to fall or if drugs or alcohol were involved in the incidient.

The person inside the car was tranpsorted to a hospital in unknown condition, police said. No one on the ground was hurt.

This story is developing. Refresh for updates.

