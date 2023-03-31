Tarzana Garage Fire, Explosion Caused by Suspected Illegal Honey Oil Lab, LAPD Says

An illegal THC extraction lab inside the garage of a Tarzana home caused a devastating fire and explosion according to police.

The investigation started with a 911 call about a fire on Redwing Street, just south of Ventura Boulevard before 11 p.m. Thursday. Fire officials determined the blaze led to an explosion inside the attached garage although flames burned themselves out in about 20 minutes.

But as investigators were examining the scene, they soon discovered signs of illicit activities and shared the information with the LAPD.

“We met with fire the department, and they advised us that they had found what they believed to be a possible clandestine THC lab located in the garage,” Cecil Mangrum, an LAPD detective, said.

A 26-year-old woman and a 52-year-old man were hospitalized in critical condition after the explosion, which witnesses described as “terrifying.”

“I was sitting at a restaurant and heard a loud explosion,” Justin Yacobi recalled. “I saw fire, flames and residue. I’m pretty in shock of what happened.”

Another witness said the blast sounded like a “big nuclear explosion.”

“It was unlike anything I’ve seen before,” the man said. “It was terrifying. It sounded like honestly a war is going out.”

Det. Mangrum confirmed the blast was a “big one,” which blew off the entire back of the garage.

“People operating these clandestine labs – they have minimal training, and they don’t understand the dangers of the chemicals they’re using, the flammability,” Mangrum said. “Amateurs trying to make a quick buck result in stuff like this – property damage and sometimes even death.”

Police also said the amount of cannabis products discovered at the scene appears to be for sale, not for personal use.