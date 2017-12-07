Bitcoin Tops $15K, Surging about $3K in 33 Hours - NBC Southern California
Bitcoin Tops $15K, Surging about $3K in 33 Hours

The digital currency began the year below $1,000 and its gains have accelerated as investor interest grows

    AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File
    This April 3, 2013, file photo shows bitcoin tokens in Sandy, Utah. Bitcoin surged Thursday, crossing the $15,000 mark

    Bitcoin surged past the $15,000 mark Thursday just 10 hours after topping $14,000, CNBC reported.

    Between 5 and 6 a.m., bitcoin hit its latest milestone after soaring through $12,000 on Tuesday night, according to CoinDesk. Bitcoin now has a market value of more than $256 billion, meaning it would rank among the 20 largest stocks in the S&P 500.

    The digital currency began the year below $1,000 and its gains have accelerated as investor interest grows.

    Digital currency investor and former Fortress hedge fund manager Michael Novogratz also said last week that cryptocurrencies like bitcoin are "going to be the biggest bubble of our lifetimes." Novogratz also predicted last week that bitcoin could reach $40,000 by the end of next year.

