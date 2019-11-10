How Smartphone Technology is Helping the Homeless

About 70% of the homeless population has cell phones, according to OurCalling, a homeless services organization in Dallas. OurCalling is developing technology that helps the homeless.

The group is building an app that provides all kinds of information and eventually will allow the homeless to reserve a bed at a shelter with their phone.

