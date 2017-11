The Dream Chaser is being developed to carry cargo to and from the International Space Station without a crew aboard. Ten years into development, the spacecraft completed a successful free-flight drop test in the Mojave Desert in November 2017.



In previous tests in 2017, a helicopter carried the Dream Chaser aloft but did not release it. The craft glided to a landing Saturday Nov. 12, 2017 at Edwards Air Force Base.



Below, photos and renderings of the new spacecraft.