 PHOTOS: Eight Years of Spectacular Images From NASA's Solar Observatory - NBC Southern California
PHOTOS: Eight Years of Spectacular Images From NASA's Solar Observatory

By Jonathan Lloyd

15 PHOTOS

2 hours ago

NASA's Solar Dynamics Observatory was deployed to help us better understand how our closest star affects Earth. Over the past eight years, it has captured some spectacular images of the sun -- solar flares, coronal mass ejections and other dazzling sights.

The SDO launched in February 2010 from Florida's Cape Canaveral. The nearly 15-foot tall, 6-foot-wide spacecraft provides nearly continual observations of the sun, so if something happens, SDO will likely know about it.

Below, a few of the solar scenes it has captured over the years.
