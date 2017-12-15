SpaceX First Recycled Rocket Soars With Recycled Capsule

In this April 8, 2016 handout provided by NASA, SpaceXs Falcon 9 rocket and Dragon spacecraft lift off from Launch Complex 40 at the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida.

SpaceX, Elon Musk's rocket company, launched the first recycled rocket with a recycled capsule Friday in Florida to deliver groceries to the International Space Station for NASA, CNBC reported.

It was NASA's first use of a reused rocket and it holds nearly 5,000 pounds of goods, including mice for a muscle-wasting study, a first-of-its-kind impact sensor for measuring space debris as minuscule as a grain of sand and barley seeds for a germination experiment, CNBC reported.

SpaceX — one of two private shippers contracted by NASA — has been making station supply runs since 2012.

Musk's company is at the forefront of a global shift in rocket launches, with this year the first in history that commercial launches will outpace government-sponsored ones, CNBC reported.

