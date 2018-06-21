In this May 11, 2017, file photo, a law enforcement officer walks past the ICE logo ahead of a press conference at the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement headquarters in Washington, DC.

Several high-profile data and technology companies have been profiting off of contracts with the United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency for the last several months, NBC News reported.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Thomson Reuters, Microsoft, Motorola Solutions and Palantir all have active contracts with ICE, according to a public records search conducted. Their contracts show how many tech companies are putting their innovations to use with the U.S. government in ways that are not often visible to the public.

Palantir, for example, has a $39 million contract with the agency that began in 2015. Thomson Reuters Special Services, a subsidiary of the mass-media firm and news agency Thomson Reuters, signed a $6.8 million contract with ICE in March. Palantir did not respond to a request for comment from NBC.

A spokesperson for Thomson Reuters said in a statement, "[Thomson Reuters Special Services] supplies data to ICE in support of its work on active criminal investigations with the explicit purpose to focus resources on priority cases involving threats to public safety and/or national security."

