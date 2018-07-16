In this file photo, Elon Musk, CEO and CTO of SpaceX, CEO and product architect of Tesla Motors, and chairman of SolarCity, attends the Allen & Company Sun Valley Conference on July 7, 2015 in Sun Valley, Idaho.

A British diver involved in the Thai cave rescue mission that saved 12 boys and their soccer coach is reportedly considering legal action against Tesla head Elon Musk for having called him a "pedo guy."

Spelunker Vernon Unsworth got on Musk's bad side after he dismissed a submarine made by Musk's team from a SpaceX rocket part as a "PR stunt," CNBC reported.

The submarine wasn't used in the resuce and Unsworth told CNN the idea "had no chance of working."

“He can stick his submarine where it hurts,” Unsworth said.

In response, Musk alleged in a now-deleted series of tweets that Unsworth was a "pedo guy."

When Unsworth was asked by The Guardian whether he would consider pursuing legal action against Musk over the baseless claim that appeared to label him a pedophile, Unsworth said, "Yes, it's not finished."

