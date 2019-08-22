YouTube Removes 210 Channels Spreading Hong Kong Disinformation - NBC Southern California
YouTube Removes 210 Channels Spreading Hong Kong Disinformation

The channels used software to mask their origin and were consistent with China-linked accounts removed by Twitter and Facebook, the company said

Published 2 hours ago

    Anthony Wallace/AFP/Getty Images
    Secondary school students raise their phone torches as they sing "Do You Hear the People Sing" from "Les Miserables" while attending a rally at Edinburgh Place in Hong Kong on Aug. 22, 2019. Hong Kong student leaders announced a two-week boycott of lectures on Thursday from the upcoming start of term, as they seek to keep protesters on the streets and pressure on the government.

    YouTube said Thursday it had found and disabled 210 channels that were spreading disinformation about the anti-government protests in Hong Kong, at least the third such action by an American social media company since the street marches began months ago, NBC News reported

    YouTube said in a blog post that it took down the channels this week as part of its effort “to combat coordinated influence operations,” a higher priority for social media networks since they found that Russians ran “influence operations” campaigns ahead of the 2016 U.S. presidential election by posting divisive material under pseudonyms.

    Twitter and Facebook said Monday they had removed a sweeping network of hundreds of troll accounts linked to China that aimed to fuel political discord in Hong Kong.

    YouTube said its takedown was “consistent” with the actions by Twitter and Facebook, though YouTube, which is owned by Google, did not mention the Chinese government in its blog post. The company declined to comment beyond the post.

      

