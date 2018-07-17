eBay to Lay Off Nearly 300 Employees in the Bay Area: Report

Online marketplace eBay is planning to lay off nearly 300 jobs, about 200 of them in San Jose, according to a report by the San Jose Mercury News.



In notices filed with the state’s Employment Development Department, the Silicon Valley company said it was planning to make the cuts by July 20. Those affected by the layoffs were notified by the final week of June.

“eBay will conduct a mass layoff,” eBay employment counsel Amir Vonsover wrote in a notice to the EDD.

The layoffs are planned for 2525 N. First St. and 2145 Hamilton Ave., both in San Jose; 199 Fremont St. in San Francisco; and 8000 Marina Blvd. in Brisbane, the Mercury News reported.

The company laid off an un specified number of employees in Portland, Oregon, last month as part ofglobal workforce reduction strategy.



"We are sharpening our focus on priority initiatives, aligning our workforce with these initiatives and reducing our global workforce by a low single digit percentage," eBay's director of corporate communications told Oregon Live.



The company employed 14,100 around the world at the end of 2017.