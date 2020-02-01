Teen Crashes Stolen Car Into Simi Valley Home

A teenager is in custody after he allegedly crashed a stolen car into a Simi Valley home Saturday morning, Simi Valley Police said.

Neighbors called police Saturday morning after allegedly seeing the teen looking into cars near La Mesa Avenue. After arriving near La Mesa Avenue, police attempted to pull over an all blacked out vehicle but the driver did not stop.

After the attempt to pull the car over failed, a short pursuit through Simi Valley started, police said. After the chase reached unsafe speeds, police ended the pursuit.

The driver then lost control of the car and crashed into a home. The teen then ran away from the crash. Police found the driver nearby and identified him as a 16-year-old boy.

The home was deemed unsafe to live in following the crash. No one in the home was hurt.