Teen Killed, Two Others Shot at Arleta House Party

A teen boy was killed and two other people wounded in a shooting at a house party in Arleta and the shooter was on the loose Saturday morning.

Officers responded to a shots fired call at a home in the 13400 block of Rangoon Street, near Canterbury Avenue, at 10:45 p.m. Friday and found a man in his 20s, unconscious, with a gunshot wound to his chest, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

A witness told police he heard at least 10 gunshots, the LAPD said.

A 17-year-old boy and 19-year-old boy were also shot.

The shooter fled in an unknown direction, possibly with two other people, police said.

A detailed description of the shooter was not available.

