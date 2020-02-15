Arleta

Teen Killed, Two Others Shot at Arleta House Party

By City News Service

NBCUniversal, Inc.

A teen boy was killed and two other people wounded in a shooting at a house party in Arleta and the shooter was on the loose Saturday morning.

Officers responded to a shots fired call at a home in the 13400 block of Rangoon Street, near Canterbury Avenue, at 10:45 p.m. Friday and found a man in his 20s, unconscious, with a gunshot wound to his chest, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

A witness told police he heard at least 10 gunshots, the LAPD said.

News

Top news of the day

Register to Vote 33 mins ago

How to Register to Vote for the California Primary Set for March 3

Travel & Adventure Show 1 hour ago

Travel Daydreams Flower at This Adventure Expo

A 17-year-old boy and 19-year-old boy were also shot.

The shooter fled in an unknown direction, possibly with two other people, police said.

A detailed description of the shooter was not available.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

Arletashooting
Local California US & World Weather Traffic Video Investigations Consumer Sports The Choice Politics Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure Health & Wellness Streets Of Shame NBCLA in the Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us