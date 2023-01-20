The Hollywood Museum Honors Betty White's 101st Birthday With New Exhibit

What to Know The Hollywood Museum revealed a new Lobby Tribute Exhibit dedicated to the career of the late "First Lady of Television" Betty White.

The exhibit is open from Wednesday to Sunday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Tickets are $15 for adults, $12 for seniors (62+), $12 for students with ID, and $5 for children under 5.

In celebration of her 101st birthday, The Hollywood Museum revealed a new Lobby Tribute Exhibit dedicated to the career of the late "First Lady of Television" Betty White.

The exhibit kicked off Jan. 19.

Betty White died on News Year's Eve of 2021. The American actress and comedian would have turned 101 this year.

Many celebrities and friends of the late iconic actress and animal lover attended to show their support.

"The Museum is honored to pay tribute to American Icon, Betty White First Lady of Television, we know friends and fans alike will certainly enjoy this exhibit," Donelle Dadigan, Founder and President of the Hollywood Museum, said.

The exhibit displays her items and costumes from over her years in television. This includes Betty’s original and her favorite costume from "Hot in Cleveland," props, original scripts, memorabilia, collectibles, and commemorative items. Along with the memorable items are vintage photographs that were taken throughout her time in the industry.

The exhibit is now open to the public.

The Hollywood Museum is located in the historic Max Factor Building at 1660 N. Highland Ave.

Betty White Through the Years in Pictures

For more information, check their website www.TheHollywoodMuseum.com.