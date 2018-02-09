The Winter Olympics officially started in South Korea with a spectacular fireworks-and-ice opening ceremony that included a historic meeting.



Temperatures were frigid but relations between the two Koreas are thawing, at least temporarily, as the Winter Olympics officially start in South Korea with the opening ceremony at Pyeongchang Olympic Stadium. The two Koreas will field a joint women’s ice hockey team and the athletes will march in the opening ceremony under one flag. If political tensions have eased, anxiety has broken out on another front: security guards have been hospitalized with norovirus and military personnel have had to move to handle security.

But anticipation among athletes is building in the stadiums, on the ski slopes and on the bobsled and skeleton courses. As the Games get underway, here’s what you need to watch.

Here are our four events to watch:

Fireworks explode during the Opening Ceremony of the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at Pyeongchang Olympic Stadium on Feb. 9, 2018, in Pyeongchang-gun, South Korea.

Photo credit: Jamie Squire/Getty

1. Spectacular Start: The Opening Ceremony

Competition has already begun in curling, luge, team figure skating and a few other sports in Pyeongchang, but the 2018 Winter Games got off to their official start during the opening ceremony, which was live on our digital platforms and will be televised on NBC4 at 5 p.m. PT Friday. Expect the showiness, glitter and splendor of past Olympic productions wrapped around a theme of peace.

Luger Erin Hamlin led the U.S. contingent. The 31-year-old from New York, competing in her fourth and likely last Olympics, was named the team’s flag bearer on Wednesday. She won a bronze medal in singles luge in Sochi, the first American to ever medal in the event.

Watch on NBC4 at 5 p.m. PT.



Kim Yu-na, South Korean Figure Skater lights the cauldron during the Opening Ceremony of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at Pyeongchang Olympic Stadium on Feb. 9, 2018, in Pyeongchang-gun, South Korea.

Photo credit: Getty

2. Opening Ceremony Star: South Korea’s Yuna Kim

The highlight of the ceremony remained a secret until the end: the final torch bearer to the light of Olympic cauldron was revealed to be Yuna Kim, a retired figure skater and South Korean superstar. Kim became the first South Korean to win a gold medal in figure skating at the Vancouver Olympics in 2010. Four years later in Sochi, hoping to become only the third woman to defend her gold medal, she placed second behind Russian Adelina Sotnikova.

Kim retired from competition and became a goodwill ambassador to promote the Pyeongchang Olympics.

Erin Hamlin's opening ceremony moment also came with controversy. She won the honor over speedster Shani Davis with a coin toss. On Twitter, Davis said “@TeamUSA dishonorably tossed a coin to decide its 2018 flag bearer. No problem. I can wait until 2022. #BlackHistoryMonth2018"

Davis was not scheduled to attend the ceremony.

Watch live on NBC4 at 5 p.m. PT, or on digital platforms.

3. Teenagers Represent U.S. in Slopestyle Snowboarding

Canadian and Norwegian snowboarders are the favorites in both men’s slopestyle and big air snowboarding, but two first-time Olympians should give the U.S. a chance: teenagers Chris Corning and Red Gerard.

Corning, 18, ranked 14th in slopestyle in the 2016-17 World Snowboarding Tour. His quick rise began the previous season. Gerard, at 17, could become the youngest American snowboarder to win a medal. He is two months younger than Chloe Kim, the favorite in women’s halfpipe.

At the last Winter Games, Ryan Stassel finished 14th in slopestyle.

Other top riders to watch: Canadians Mark McMorris, who competes in Pyeongchang about a year after surviving a terrible snowboarding accident that left him hospitalized, and Max Parrot, known for new tricks, as well as top Norwegian contender Marcus Kleveland.

Watch LIVE on NBC4 at 5 p.m. PT, or on our digital platforms.

New U.S. Olympians Red Gerard (L) and Chris Corning (R).

Photo credit: Ker Robertson/Getty, NBC

4. A Unified Korean Team Takes the Ice

A preliminary women’s hockey match features a unified team from North and South Korea versus Switzerland at 4 a.m. It will be the first time that the two Koreas have competed together at the Olympic Games. The team is made up of 12 North Koreans and 23 South Koreans; 22 players will can compete in any game.

Watch live on USA at 4 a.m. Saturday or on digital platforms.

Lee Jin-Gyu (L) of the Unified Korean team takes a shot on goal during a women's ice hockey practice match between Sweden and a Unified Korean team in Incheon on Feb. 4, 2018, ahead of the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympic Games.

Photo credit: Kim Hong-Ji/AFP/Getty Images

Looking Ahead: More Saturday Action

Who will win Pyeongchang’s first gold medal? Medals will be awarded in five events on Saturday in South Korea, including events in biathlon, cross country, speed skating, short-track speed skating and ski jump. But don’t be disappointed if the Star Spangled Banner isn’t playing in Pyeongchang on Saturday. Americans aren’t the favorite in any of these events.

Women’s biathlon, women’s 7.5 kilometer sprint at 3:15 a.m Saturday: Watch coverage on NBC beginning at 10 a.m. PT Saturday on NBC4 or LIVE at 6:15 a.m. on our digital platforms.

Women’s cross-country skiing, 7.5 kilometer plus 7.5 kilometer skiathlon: Watch LIVE on NBCSN at 11:15 p.m. PT Friday or on our digital platforms.

Women’s speed skating, 3,000 meters: At 3 a.m., watch on our digital platforms.

Men’s short-track speed skating, 1,500 meters: Watch LIVE on NBCSN at 2 a.m. PT Saturday or on our digital platforms.

Men’s ski jumping, normal hill: Watch LIVE at NBCSN at 4:35 a.m. PT Saturday or on our digital platforms.