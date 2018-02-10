4 to Watch: It's Downhill From Here

Southern California athletes will be in action today on the slopes and rink at the Pyeongchang Winter Games.

After the spectacle of the opening ceremony, the competition will feature the raw speed and thrills of downhill skiing in a medal round. An unusual slopestyle course will offer challenges for snowboarders, and Riverside County’s Cayla Barnes will make her Olympics debut when Team USA faces Finland.

Here are the day’s 4 to Watch.

Aksel Lund Svindal of Norway makes a run during the Men's Downhill Alpine Skiing training at Jeongseon Alpine Centre on Feb. 9, 2018, in Pyeongchang-gun, South Korea.

Photo credit: Tom Pennington/Getty Images

1. Norway’s Attacking Vikings, Austria’s Defending Champion Compete for Medals in Men’s Downhill

The first Alpine skiing event of the 2018 Pyeonchang Olympics, men’s downhill, features Norway’s formidable “Attacking Vikings” trying to wrest the gold from the defending champion, Austria’s Mattias Mayer. Among the Norwegians to watch: Kjetil Jansrud, the 2014 Olympic bronze medalist, who had the fastest time at this year’s Olympic test event, and Aksel Lund Svindal, the 2010 Olympic silver medalist and fourth-place finisher in Sochi, who is second in the World Cup standings. Alpine skiing might be an individual sport but the Norwegians take it on as a team.

Mayer will be trying to become the first man to defend his gold downhill medal.

Team USA has only one man in the top 20 of the World Cup standings. Bryce Bennett, who is ranked 18th, had the seventh-fastest time in Wednesday’s Olympic downhill training run.

Watch the gold medal event live on NBC4 with coverage beginning at 5 p.m. PT or on digital platforms at 6 p.m. PT.

Pictured: Red Gerard

Photo credit: Mitchell Haaseth/NBC

2. Slopestyle Course Spells Unpredictability

Canadians and Norwegians enter the slopestyle competition the strongest in the field but one young American could bring an upset: 17-year-old Red Gerard. Gerard was the only American to make the final in Saturday’s qualifying round. He’s known for being a creative rider. Gerard is going up against Mark McMorris, the snowboarder who has dominated the event, and other favorites: McMorris’s teammate, Max Parrot, and Marcus Kleveland of Norway. McMorris, the bronze medalist at the 2014 Olympic Games, has won a slopestyle medal at every X Games Aspen since 2011, but he was badly injured last year after crashing into a tree while snowboarding.

San Clemente’s Hailey Langland will be in action when women’s slopestyle qualifying gets underway. Langland won gold in the 2017 Winter X Games Big Air event.

When slopestyle made its debut at the last Olympics, riders from Canada, Norway and the United States each won a medal. U.S. medalist Sage Kotsenburg has since retired and the U.S. are considered the underdogs in Pyeongchang. The course is one of the most unique designs ever seen.

Watch the gold medal event live on NBCSN at 5 p.m. PT or on digital platforms. Watch women’s qualifying on digital platforms at 8:30 p.m.

Pictured: (l-r) Alex Shibutani, Maia Shibutani

Photo credit: Mitchell Haaseth/NBC

3. #ShibSibs Maia and Alex Shibutani, Bradie Tennell, Take to the Ice

Maia and Alex Shibutani and Olympic first-timer Bradie Tennell will be skating when team competition resumes. The #ShibSibs, as they’re known, will perform in the ice dance, while Tennell will appear in the women’s short program. The team event consists of a men’s skater, a woman’s skater, a pair of ice dancers and pairs skaters.

The Americans are second behind behind Canada after the pairs and men’s short programs. Team USA’s Nathan Chen had a disappointing night in his debut when he fell on a triple axel attempt during the men’s short program in the figure skating team event.

Watch NBC's live coverage Saturday at 5 p.m. PT or on digital platforms.

Southern Calilfornia Olympians: Hockey Player Cayla Barnes

Cayla Barnes, the youngest member of the USA Women's Hockey Team, is from Eastvale in Riverside County. (Published Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2018)

4. US Women’s Hockey Face Finland in First Olympic Match

Much of the attention has been on the unified Korean women’s team, but the U.S. women’s hockey team plays its first game against Finland. The game marks the Olympics debut of19-year-old Cayla Barnes of Eastvale, a former member of the Lady Ducks hockey program and the youngest member of Team USA.

American women have not won Olympic gold since 1998 and have a tough job ahead. Canada has taken home four straight gold medals.

Watch live on NBCSN Saturday at 11:40 p.m. PT or on digital platforms.

More Events Today

Men’s Biathlon 10 Kilometer Sprint: Watch NBCSN coverage beginning at 2 a.m. PT on digital platforms Sunday at 3:15 a.m. PT.

Men’s Skiathlon: Watch on digital platforms Saturday at 10:15 p.m. PT.

Women’s Freestyle Skiing Moguls: Watch on digital platforms Sunday at 4 a.m. PT.

Men’s Singles Luge: Watch on digital platforms Sunday at 3 a.m. PT.

Men’s Speed Skating 5,000 Meters: Watch on digital platforms Saturday at 11 p.m.