It's Valentine's Day in the U.S., but there will be no warm and fuzzy sentiments on the ice in Pyeongchang when two rivals face-off in women's hockey. The explosive rivalry between the American and Canadian hockey teams -- a matchup that includes Southern Californian Cayla Barnes of the U.S. -- resumes in group stage play.

Day 8 of competition at the 2018 Winter Games brings some of the heaviest hitters in the Olympics' biggest sports, from skier Mikaela Shiffrin’s Pyeongchang debut to pairs figure skating, where a married couple is representing the U.S., to extreme snowboard cross.

Here are four events to watch:

Mikaela Shiffrin

1. If the Weather Coorperates, Shiffrin to Make Debut

Will Mikaela Shiffrin make her long-awaited Pyeongchang debut Wednesday? Her first two would-be debuts were postponed by dangerous winds. Shiffrin was a breakout star at the Sochi Olympics, where the American became the youngest-ever Olympic slalom champion at age 18. Now 22, Shiffrin committed to skiing both the giant slalom and the slalom in Pyeongchang, and she might add the other three individual women’s races to her schedule.

Lindsey Vonn, another star American skier, will not compete in the giant slalom.

Watch Shiffrin go for gold, with coverage beginning live on NBC and on digital platforms at 5 p.m. PT Wednesday.

The men's downhill event features Norway’s formidable "Attacking Vikings" trying to wrest the gold from the defending champion, Austria’s Matthias Mayer, who is trying to become the first man to defend his title.

Watch the gold medal event live during NBC’s primetime coverage, beginning Wednesday at 5 p.m. PT, or on digital platforms at 6 p.m. PT.

Alexa Scimeca Knierim and Chris Knierim competing in the pairs portion of the team skating event.

2. The Knierims Advance in Pairs Figure Skating

After finishing 14th in the short program Tuesday night, married pairs figure skaters Alexa Scimeca Knierim and Chris Knierim will compete in the free skate Wednesday night. Medals in pairs' figure skating will be awarded after the free skate. Married in 2016, the Knierims were named the American figure skating team's sole pair for the 2018 Olympic Winter Games.

Watch live as part of NBC4’s primetime coverage, which beings at 5 p.m. PT, or on digital platforms at 5:30 p.m.

Southern Calilfornia Olympians: Hockey Player Cayla Barnes

Cayla Barnes, the youngest member of the USA Women's Hockey Team, is from Eastvale in Riverside County. (Published Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2018)

3. Hockey Grudge Match, a Gold Medal Preview

Of the five women's hockey finals in Olympic history, four were played between the U.S. and Canada, building what may be the biggest international rivalry in the sport, women or men. There will be no love lost between the teams at this next meeting — members of Team USA have talked about how they will be fired up to avenge a heartbreaking loss at the last Winter Games. The U.S. was winning 2-0 with four minutes to go in the championship game, but Canada rallied and won in overtime to clinch a fourth straight gold medal.

Both the U.S. and Canada have guaranteed they're through to the semifinals of the 2018 Games by beating Finland and the Olympic Athletes from Russia, so this match is mainly about pride. It’s also very likely a preview of the gold medal game, since both teams will be heavily favored in the semifinals.

The U.S. team includes Eastvale's Cayla Barnes, the squad's youngest member.

Watch live on NBCSN, with coverage beginning at 7:10 p.m. PT Wednesday, or on digital platforms.

Hagen Kearney

4. Americans Look to Upset the Champ in Snowboard Cross Final

Mick Dierdorff and Hagen Kearney will lead Team USA as they go for gold in the snowboard cross final late Wednesday night, but they’ll be up against stiff competition, not least from the defending Olympic champion, Pierre Vaultier of France. Last year, Vaultier topped off a commanding season in the event with a win at the world championship.

But Kearney had a breakout season in 2017, placing seventh at the world championship.

Nick Baumgartner and Jonathan Cheever round out the U.S. contingent. Cheever took an interesting road to Pyeongchang: He’s a licensed plumber, and to pay the bills while training, he worked as a subcontractor for Home Depot.

Watch live on NBC at 9:05 p.m. Wednesday, or watch the full elimination runs on digital platforms at 8:30 p.m.