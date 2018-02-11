Skier Mikaela Shiffrin and figure skaters Adam Rippon and Mirai Nagasu will make their first appearances in Pyeongchang in a star-studded day of Winter Olympics events.

Shiffrin, who hopes to medal in several events, will compete in the giant slalom. Rippon and Nagasu will represent the U.S. in the figure skating team event.

All could win medals.

In snowboarding, two competitors with ties to Southern California will compete in halfpipe qualifying and a third will take on Pyeongchang's unusual slopestyle course.

Here are the four events to follow Sunday and early Monday.

Mikaela Shiffrin

Photo credit: Mitchell Haaseth/NBC

1. Mikaela Shiffrin Makes Her Pyeongchang Debut in Giant Slalom

Mikaela Shiffrin became a breakout American star at the Sochi Olympics, where she became the youngest-ever Olympic slalom champion at age 18. She’s looking to add a lot more hardware this time - and her quest begins today.

Now 22, Shiffrin has committed to skiing both the giant slalom and the slalom In Pyeongchang, and she might add the other three individual women’s races. Last year, Shiffrin became the first woman to win three consecutive slalom world titles in 78 years.

Up first for Shiffrin: The giant slalom. She’ll look to better her fifth-place finish in the event from the 2014 Olympics. She won a silver medal in the giant slalom in the 2017 World Championships.

Among Shiffrin’s rivals: Tessa Worley of France and Viktoria Rebensburg of Germany. Another contender, Switzerland’s Melanie Meillard, is out after crashing during training and tearing a ligament in her knee.

Lindsey Vonn, another standout American skier, will not compete in the giant slalom.

Watch live during NBC’s primetime coverage beginning at 5 p.m. PT, or on digital platforms: Watch Run 1 at 5:15 p.m. PT | Watch Run 2 at 8:45 p.m. PT

Southern California Olympian: Skater Adam Rippon

Originally from Pennsylvania, Adam Rippon moved to Lakewood to focus on training. (Published Monday, Feb. 5, 2018)

2. Adam Rippon, Mirai Nagasu Look to Carry U.S. to Team Gold

America’s hopes for a gold medal in the figure skating team event took a hit when one of its stars, Nathan Chen, fell during his Olympic debut on Friday. If Team USA hopes to finish atop the podium, it will need a strong performance from its other stars, including Adam Rippon and 2010 Olympian Mirai Nagasu.

Rippon, who trains in Lakewood, will represent the U.S. in the men’s free skate, one of three events to be held Monday (Sunday night in the U.S.) to complete the Team Event. Nagasu, whose parents own and Arcadia restaurant, will compete in the women’s free skate.

The Americans enter the final events in third place, behind Canada and the Olympic Athletes from Russia. Medals will be awarded after the ice dance free dance.

Watch live as part of NBC’s primetime coverage beginning at 5 p.m. PT or on digital platforms.

Model Olympian: Hailey Langland

3. SoCal Snowboarders Compete in Halfpipe, Slopestyle Final

Defending gold medalist Jamie Anderson leads a strong group of Americans expected to contend for medals in the women’s slopestyle. Anderson is considered the favorite to repeat, but two first-time Olympians should be in the mix: 20-year-old Julia Marino and 17-year-old Hailey Langland, of San Clemente.

Marino won a gold medal at the 2017 X Games in Aspen, then finished second behind Anderson in the 2018 X games, just two weeks ago. Langland may be the face of the next generation of snowboarders, earning praise for her style and big tricks. But the Americans could be threatened by Austrian veteran Anna Gasser, who dominated the event last season and beat Anderson, Marino and Langland at the 2017 X Games Norway.

When slopestyle made its debut at the last Olympics, riders from Canada, Norway and the United States each won a medal. U.S. medalist Sage Kotsenburg has since retired and the U.S. are considered the underdogs in Pyeongchang. The course is one of the most unique designs ever seen.

Watch live during NBC’s primetime coverage at 5 p.m. PT Sunday or on digital platforms.

Women's halfpipe qualifying runs also are on the schedule, featuring Chloe Kimand Maddie Mastro.

Watch live halfpipe qualifying at 8:30 p.m. PT

Heather Bergsma

Photo credit: Stacy Revere/Getty Images

4. USA’s Bergsma Skates for Gold in 1500-Meter Speed Skating

Heather Bergsma entered the 1500-meter speed skating race in the Sochi Olympics as a medal favorite — but she struggled, finishing seventh. In the four years since, the American speed skater has done much to put those struggles behind her - including setting the world record in November 2015.

She still holds that record. On Monday, she’ll get a chance at Olympic redemption in Pyeongchang.

She’ll have stiff competition - Japan’s Miho Takagi and the Netherland’s Ireen Wust are other top contenders. Bergsma beat Wust and Takagi at the 2017 World Championships. Wust already won a silver medal in Pyeongchang, in the 3000-meter race.

Watch live on digital platforms on Monday at 4:30 a.m. PT or watch the race as part of NBC’s primetime coverage Monday at 5 p.m. PT.

More Sunday-Monday Events

Biathlon, Women’s 10km: Watch live on NBC Sports on Monday at 2:10 am PT or on digital platforms.

Biathlon, Men’s 12.5 km: Watch live on digital platforms Monday at 4 am PT or catch it on NBC Sports’ broadcast at 9:15 am PT.

Men’s Freestyle Skiing, Moguls: Watch live on digital platforms Monday at 4 am PT or catch it on NBC’s broadcast coverage starting at noon.

Women’s Ski Jumping, Normal Hill Individual: Watch live on digital platforms Monday at 4:50 am PT or NBC’s broadcast coverage starting at noon.







