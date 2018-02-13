Southern California snowboarder Shaun White will seek redemption when he competes in the men's halfpipe final, one of the Winter Olympics highlights today in Pyeongchang. White was devastated four years ago when he failed to deliver in Sochi, but the Carlsbad native had a near-perfect score in halfpipe qualifying yesterday that carried him into the Pyeongchang finals.

Barring another weather-related delay, skier Mikaela Shiffrin will finally make her Pyeongchang debut and Southern Californian Jonathon Blum takes to the ice for Team USA in men's hockey.

Here are the four events to follow Tuesday and early Wednesday.

Shaun White's Olympic Timeline

Here is a look at Shaun White's Olympic career. (Published Monday, Feb. 5, 2018)

1. Back from Sochi Disappointment, Shaun White Aims for Gold

In Sochi four years ago, Team USA’s Shaun White hoped to become snowboarding’s first three-time Olympic gold medalist in men’s halfpipe. In the end, he made mistakes on both runs and placed fourth.

White, Japan’s Ayumu Hirano and Australia’s Scotty James are top contenders for the gold in Pyeongchang. At 30, White’s going up against the sport’s younger generation. Hirano is 19, while James is 23. White’s teammates, 23-year-old Ben Ferguson and 19-year-old Jake Pates, are making their Olympic debuts.

Watch live on NBC, with coverage beginning at 5 p.m. PT Tuesday, or on digital platforms.

Mikaela Shiffrin

Photo credit: Mitchell Haaseth/NBC

2. Skier Mikaela Shiffrin Finally Gets Her Chance

Two days later than expected, Mikaela Shiffrin will make her Pyeongchang debut on Wednesday morning (Tuesday night in the U.S.). After the giant slalom race was postponed due to dangerous winds Monday, Shiffrin will first ski in her signature event, the slalom. Shiffrin was the youngest-ever Olympic slalom champion at the Sochi Games at age 18, and she's the first woman to win three consecutive slalom world titles in 78 years. She hopes to become the first person to win the slalom gold medal twice in a row.

This will be Shiffrin’s first race of a busy schedule — she’ll be back on the mountain Thursday morning (Wednesday night in the U.S.) for the giant slalom. Skiing two races in two days shouldn’t be a problem for Shiffrin — World Cup races are often held on consecutive days. She is the favorite for a medal in slalom and giant slalom — and she might add the other three individual women’s races to her Pyeongchang itinerary.

Lindsey Vonn, another standout American skier, will not compete in the slalom.

Watch live on NBC, with coverage beginning at 5 p.m.PET, or on digital platforms.

Alexa Scimeca Knierim and Chris Knierim competing in the pairs portion of the team skating event.

Photo credit: Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

3. Figure Skaters Together on the Ice

Alexa Scimeca Knierim and Chris Knierim were named the sole U.S. pair skaters for the Pyeongchang Games in January after a tough journey to the Olympics. The couple met in 2012, when then-Alexa Scimeca split from her first partner, and the following year earned a silver medal at the 2013 U.S. Championships. They married in 2016, but soon afterward she needed multiple abdominal surgeries for a life-threatening condition; they missed most of the 2016-17 season’s competitions.

Now, they are expected to compete four times in Pyeongchang. On the opening day of the figure skating team event, they finished fourth in the pairs’ free skate. On Tuesday night, the couple will compete in the short program to “Come What May” from "Moulin Rouge."

Watch live on NBC, with coverage beginning at 5 p.m. PT Tuesday, or on digital platforms.

Southern California Olympians: Hockey Player Jonathon Blum

"Jon" Blum of Ladera Ranch was the first California-born man to be a first-round pick in the 2007 National Hockey League draft. (Published Monday, Feb. 5, 2018)

4. Team USA Faces Off Against Slovenia in Men's Hockey

Jonathon Blum of Ladera Ranch will make his debut for the U.S. men’s hockey team, which has not won a gold medal since the “Miracle on Ice” team of 1980, On Monday, the team’s coach told reporters, according to The Los Angeles Times: “To win we don’t need a miracle. We need to be at our best for two weeks.”

For the first time since the 1994 Olympic Games, NHL players will not be part of the teams’ rosters. Team USA makes its Pyeongchang debut Wednesday morning against Slovenia.

The Russians are favored for the gold medal, with NHL-level talent such as Ilya Kovalchuk, Pavel Datsyuk, Slava Voynov and Nikita Gusev, all of whom play in the major Russian professional league. The team has been called the “red machine” and it’s the one to beat.

Watch Team USA take on Slovenia live on NBCSN at 4:10 a.m. PT Wednesday or on digital platforms.











