The past and future of American skiing are about to face off for the only time at the Pyeongchang Olympics, and maybe any Olympics. It’s the matchup alpine ski fans have been waiting for since Vonn recovered from the years of injuries that kept her out of the Sochi Games, where Shiffrin made her Olympic debut and won gold. The Alpine combined will give the two greats a chance to play to their strengths as they duke it out down the hill.

Beyond that pair of stellar skiers, there are a handful of medals that the U.S. could grab, including at least a silver in the women’s hockey finale — the latest installment in one of hockey’s deepest rivalries.

1. Finally: Shiffrin vs. Vonn

Lindsey Vonn and Mikaela Shiffrin will both race in the women’s Alpine combined, the last individual Alpine skiing event at the Games, in what's turned out to be their only head-to-head matchup.

Thursday's two-legged event (the first airs Wednesday night in the U.S.) plays to both of their strengths: Vonn’s best event is downhill, Shiffrin's the slalom.

Both competitors were expected to set up camp atop the podium this year, with hopes for Shiffrin running especially high. But Shiffrin and Vonn both lost races they were favored to win, and Shiffrin’s Olympics got even more disappointing when she bowed out of two races after high winds compressed the racing schedule. The one gold medal she has so far might be the pinnacle of another skier’s career, but it’s a disappointing haul for Shiffrin, 22, who had talked in 2014 of winning five gold medals here.

Vonn is the comeback story of the Games. She won gold and bronze in Vancouver but injuries kept her out of Sochi; she went through intense rehab to return to the top of the sport. She took bronze in the downhill Wednesday, finishing 0.47 seconds behind her Italian rival Sofia Goggia, who won gold.

This will likely be the only time she and Shiffrin race each other on the world’s biggest stage — Vonn indicated she will not return to the Olympics in 2022.

Watch the downhill run of the women’s Alpine combined live during NBC’s primetime coverage Wednesday, which begins at 5 p.m., or on digital platforms at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Watch the slalom run on NBC or on digital platforms at 10 p.m.

2. U.S.-Canada Hockey Grudge Match

The American women who suit up for USA Hockey had Feb. 22 circled on their calendars as soon as the 2018 Olympic schedule was announced. It’s the day of the women’s hockey gold medal game, when they can get revenge over Canada.

The bitter rivalry between the U.S. and Canada has all but defined Olympic women’s hockey. They’re so much stronger than other countries that the two teams they play in the round-robin games automatically go through to the playoffs. Not that it’s much help, since Canada and the U.S. are about to face off in the gold medal match for the sixth time in seven Games.

Look at the Olympics head-to-head and Canada has the clear advantage over the U.S. They've won four gold medals to Team USA’s one, and beat the U.S. in pool play last week, 2-1.

But the Americans believe they should have won gold in 2014, when Canada rallied from two goals down with less than four minutes to play and won in overtime.

"This is the game we've been dreaming of and to have another opportunity to get back here, it's huge," star Hilary Knight said after the team punched its ticket to yet another final.

Watch live on NBCSN at 8:10 p.m. on Wednesday, or on digital platforms.

3. Big Air’s Big Finish

The first big air snowboarding competition at the Olympics will conclude Thursday (Wednesday night in the U.S.) with more of the soaring spins that made the women’s qualifying rounds so fun to watch.

Weather permitting, that is. The event was moved up a day to avoid high winds forecast for Friday, after winds messed with snowboarders in slopestyle, another high-flying Olympic competition.

But in the calm weather during qualifying, Austrian Anna Gasser set the big air bar very high, corkscrewing herself around three times as she flew through the air and getting a 98 from judges. A pair of Japanese snowboarders, Yuka Fujimori and Reira Iwabuchi, rounded out the top three on Monday.

Jamie Anderson, after notching a 90 in qualifying, could be the American to beat her. She knows how to win at the Olympics, taking her second slopestyle gold last week.

Watch the women’s big air finals live on digital platforms at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.

4. Sweeping the Halfipe?

Four years ago, an American won gold in the men’s ski halfpipe. This year, Americans stand a good chance of sweeping all three medals.

Aaron Blunck, Alex Ferreira and Torin Yater-Wallace qualified for the finals with the top three scores, and the fourth member of the U.S. team, David Wise, qualified as well.

But it would be smart to bet on Wise, who took gold in the event at the Sochi Olympics and at last month's X Games, sealing that winning run with a 1260-degree spin. (The two other guys on that X Games podium? Ferreira and Yater-Wallace).

But the rest of the world knows how to throw down at the Olympics, too. Canada’s Mike Riddle won silver in Sochi and Kevin Rolland, "the Flying Frenchman," got the bronze. They’ll be in the final, too.

Regular ski halfpipe viewers will be keeping an eye out for any competitors who don’t try any tricks at all, like Elizabeth Swaney, a California woman of Hungarian descent who only managed to peek above the lip of the halfpipe on her run, winning equal parts fascination and condemnation for competing in the Olympics.

Watch the men’s ski halfpipe live during NBC’s primetime coverage Wednesday, which begins at 5 p.m., or on digital platforms at 6:30 p.m.







