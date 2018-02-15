Three figure skaters with ties to Southern California will be in action when competition begins today in the men's short program, providing Nathan Chen with an opportunity to rebound from a disastrous team skate performance.

In other events, superstar skier Mikaela Shiffrin, prevented from skiing her signature event once already, might finally ski the slalom. Snowboarder Lindsey Jacobellis has another chance to show what she can do after disappointing finishes in the last three Olympics.

Here are today's four events to watch in Pyeongchang:

1. Opportunity for Redemption on the Ice

Nathan Chen, who is from Utah but trains in Southern California, had an Olympic inaugural to forget when he fell during a triple axel in the men’s short program of the team event, but now he has a shot at redemption. During that first skate, the superstar known as the Quad King missed a planned triple toe loop at the end of his quadruple flip and turned his quadruple toe loop into a double. Then he fell. He later said he thought he was a little too excited, though skaters have complained about the early ice-skating schedule.

Despite the struggles, Chen’s score was good enough for fourth place on a day when many of the men fell, and the team eventually won a bronze medal. On Friday, the 18-year-old skates his short program as he begins his quest for an individual Olympic medal, and he’s still a gold medal favorite.

Los Angeles' Adam Rippon has hopes for another dazzling performance and Vincent Zhou, who trains in Riverside, also are set to go in the short program.

Sep 25, 2017; Park City, UT, USA; Team USA alpine skiing athlete Mikaela Shiffrin during the 2018 U.S. Olympic Team media summit at the Grand Summit Hotel. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Swinger-USA TODAY Sports

Photo credit: Jeffrey Swinger/ USA Today Sports

2. Mikaela Shiffrin Has Sights on Second Gold

Four years ago, at age 18, Mikaela Shiffrin became the youngest-ever Olympic slalom champion. Now, she hopes to become the first person to win the event at two consecutive Olympics. The windy, wintry weather has forced Shiffrin to wait a few extra days to ski her signature event. Now, the event is scheduled for Friday morning (Thursday night in the U.S.).

Shiffrin looks make the slalom her second gold in two days — she ended up on top in the giant slalom after two electric runs Thursday morning (Wednesday night in the U.S.). Racing on back-to-back days shouldn’t be a problem for her — World Cup races are often held on consecutive days.

Shiffrin is one of the Winter Olympics' marquee athletes, and fans have waited anxiously for this race. The slalom is her specialty: Last year, she became the first woman to win three consecutive slalom world titles in 78 years.

The men's Super-G will also be held on Friday. Austrian Matthias Mayer will be trying to hold off the "Attacking Vikings" of Norway. A possible medal surprise: American Andrew Weibrecht, who entered the previous two Olympics with low expectations and won medals both times.

3. Team USA Looks to Rebound in Men's Hockey

After a shocking 3-2 loss to Slovenia in its opening game, the U.S. men’s hockey team hopes to rebound against Slovakia on Friday (Thursday night in the U.S.). The Americans blew a two-goal lead against Slovenia before losing in overtime.

The men’s team is made up mostly of little-known players — college athletes and Americans playing professionally overseas — because the National Hockey League decided that it would not allow its players to participate for the first time since 1998. That’s forced comparisons to the famed 1980 Miracle on Ice team that won the Olympic gold medal.

If the Americans are going to pull off another Olympic miracle, they don’t want to start the tournament with two losses.

4. Will Lindsey Jacobellis Live Up to Her Talent?

Lindsey Jacobellis has been a favorite in the snowboard cross at every Winter Olympics since the sport was introduced in 2006, but she has won only one medal: a silver at the 2006 Turin Games. That year, she had a huge lead when she tried a flashy move and fell, and settled for silver. She was eliminated in 2010 and 2014 when she crashed.

Will this be the year she takes a gold?

"I think I've been more forgiving of myself, moving on from mistakes I've made or losses I've had, and instead of holding on to it, what I did in the past, now letting that go and using it as a tool to apply towards my next race," Jacobellis told NBC San Diego last year.

