Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office

Top LA County DA Official is Arrested in Azusa

DA George Gascón's chief of staff was stopped Dec. 11 after a traffic stop.

By Eric Leonard and Andrew Blankstein

One of Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón's top deputies was arrested earlier this month on suspicion of public intoxication, the Azusa Police Department said Tuesday.

Joseph Iniguez, Gascón's chief of staff, was a passenger in a car that was pulled over at approximately 11:30 p.m. on December 11, and was arrested.

The Azusa Police Department said in a written statement Iniguez was released a short time later, and said a complaint against an officer was made as a result of the incident. 

Alex Bastian, a spokesman for the District Attorney's Office, said the arrest was a personnel matter and he was unable to comment in detail.

"We are aware of the incident. The District Attorney has the utmost confidence in Joseph," Bastian said.

As chief of staff, Iniguez, 36, oversees a variety of special units, including the DA's Justice System Integrity Division, which is responsible for prosecuting police officers and maintaining the index of officers with histories of serious misconduct, according to the DA Office's most recent official organization chart.

The L.A. Times reported Iniguez told a reporter in an interview that he was leaving a wedding when the car was stopped, and said he got out to record the Azusa Police officers using his cellphone.

Iniguez did not respond to an inquiry from NBC LA.

