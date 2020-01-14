Woman and Girl Hospitalized After Getting Hit by Car in Torrance

A woman and a 5-year-old girl were struck by a vehicle Tuesday while crossing a street in Torrance and were both hospitalized, police said.

Officers and paramedics were sent to Earl and Emerald streets about 8:40 a.m., according to the Torrance Police Department.

The woman suffered major injuries and the girl's injuries were described as moderate, police said. The relationship of the pair to one another was not immediately clear.

According to police, a 2017 Toyota Rav4 was southbound on Earl Street when the driver, a 45-year-old Carson woman, turned left onto Emerald Street, striking the pedestrians, who were walking north across Emerald Street.

The driver remained at the scene and was interviewed by police, who said alcohol or drugs to not appear to be a factor in the collision.

A section of Emerald Street was closed from Earl Street to Mansel Avenue while an investigation was conducted.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision was urged to call police

at 310-328-3456.