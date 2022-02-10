venice

Tourist Shot in Leg During Robbery in Venice

A tourist from Florida was shot during a robbery in Venice.

The robbery was reported about 1:45 p.m. near Washington Boulevard and Dell Avenue, near Venice Beach, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Police said the victim was walking with his girlfriend from the beach to their rental car when they were approached by two suspects wearing ski masks in a vehicle, according to reports.

The suspects exited the vehicle and demanded the victim's watch, but he refused and one of the suspects shot him in a leg, according to police. The suspects then reentered their vehicle and fled the scene.

It was not immediately known if the suspects managed to take anything from the victim.

The man was taken to a hospital in unknown condition, the Los Angeles Fire Department reported.

