Two LAPD officers injured while investigating cross-county pursuit

A cross-county pursuit, which started in the South LA area, continued to Orange County, then circled back to LA County, ended with the hospitalizations of two LAPD officers.

It all started at around midnight Tuesday when officers from the LAPD Newton division located a stolen vehicle at Washington Avenue and Maple Avenue in Historic South Central.

When the driver refused to stop, officers began to follow the car, according to the LAPD. Video from the scene showed LAPD patrol cars were moving at a high speed to catch up to a white vehicle.

Authorities also said the pursuit continued on streets and several freeways, including the 57 before the driver turned back around to LA County and barricaded himself inside a motel in the 11000 block of Atlantic Boulevard in Lynwood. The driver was taken into custody without an incident, according to officials.

The LAPD said the driver was in possession of narcotics and firearms at the time of arrest. According to LAPD Chief Michel Moore, the driver was wanted on a felony warrant.

Meanwhile, the two injured officers were on the 57 Freeway near Yorba Linda Boulevard, according to the LAPD. They were looking for a firearm that the suspect had thrown out from his car during the pursuit, according to officials.

Both officers were inside their patrol vehicle when their car was struck by another vehicle driven by a suspected DUI driver.

They were taken to UCI Medical Center in Orange to receive treatments. They are expected to make a full recovery, according to Moore.

All northbound lanes of the 57 Freeway between Yorba Linda Boulevard and CA-90/Imperial Highway were shut down as the investigation into the officers’ injuries continued. The CHP did not say how long the lane closure would last.

