Two Men Who Attacked Person Outside Downtown LA Eatery Sought in Robbery

Police released photos and video footage in hopes of identifying two men suspected in a downtown Los Angeles robbery last month.

The two approached a person standing outside an eatery in the 400 block of West 8th Street on Feb. 4 and one of them punched the victim in the face, causing him to fall to the ground, according to a Los Angeles Police Department statement.

The other attacker then joined in, and both of the attackers took the victim's property before fleeing westbound on 8th Street toward Olive Street, police said.

One of the men was described as 17 to 20 years old, 6 feet tall and weighing about 150 pounds, according to police, who said he was wearing a red Nike hoodie, blue jeans and red shoes.

LAPD

The second was described as 15 to 18 years old, 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighing about 150 pounds, police said. He was wearing a black leather jacket, black shorts and red Nike Air Jordan shoes.

Anyone with information about their identities or whereabouts is asked to call Detective M. Gonzalez at 213-996-1875 or 323-846-6553 after hours and during weekends. Tipsters who want to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.