Under Armour Trying To Scrap Athletic Apparel Deal With UCLA

It is not clear why Under Armour was attempting to end the deal.

By City News Service

LOS ANGELES, CA – JANUARY 19: UCLA guard Kris Wilkes (13) under armour shoes during a college basketball game between the UCLA Bruins and the USC Trojans on January 19, 2019 at Galen Center in Los Angeles, CA. (Photo by Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

UCLA officials are resisting attempts by Under Armour to terminate a 15-year apparel and footwear contract with the school, university officials confirmed Saturday.

"UCLA Athletics learned this week that Under Armour is attempting to terminate its 15-year apparel and footwear contract with us and the Bruin community. We are exploring all our options to resist Under Armour's actions,'' UCLA Athletics Director Dan Guerrero said in a statement. "We remain committed to providing our hard-working staff and student-athletes with the footwear, apparel and equipment needed to train and compete at the highest level, as they -- and our loyal Bruin fans -- deserve."

It was not immediately clear why Under Armour was attempting to end the deal. Attempts to reach the Baltimore-based company were not immediately successful.

The two parties entered into the $280 million deal in May 2016, in what was the largest apparel deal in NCAA history. Under Armour agreed to design and supply shoes, apparel and uniforms for all 25 of the university's men's and women's varsity athletic teams beginning July 1, 2017, replacing the university's deal with Adidas.

"UCLA has always been about challenging the status quo and breaking through barriers," Guerrero said then. "Under Armour shares those core values. They are about more than simply making athletes look good, they constantly pursue innovation in order to make athletes better."

Guerrero is scheduled to retire on July 1. He is being replaced by former Boston College athletic director Martin Jarmond.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

