‘Use Common Sense': Officials Urge Caution amid Toppled Tree, Road Closures

The latest round of the winter storm is already creating hazardous conditions for Southern California.

In Encino, a large tree was knocked down along Royal Hills Drive near the Skirball Cultural Center. The LAPD received a call about the tree at around 2:15 a.m.. It was blocking all lanes and creating a traffic hazard.

It’s not clear whether the early morning rain was the cause, but officials say too much rain during the ongoing drought is especially dangerous for pedestrians and drivers.

“Watch for falling or down trees,” said Sean Duryee, the acting CHP commissioner. “Trees are posing a significant threat due to high winds and saturated soil.”

Duryee said CHP officers are deployed across the state to assist residents.

Before the storm began battering the Southland, the Los Angeles Department of Transportation shut down Mulholland Drive between Laurel Canyon Boulevard and Coldwater Canyon Drive Sunday. The road closure is expected to remain in place until further notice in anticipation of the storm activity.

As California remains under a state of emergency, officials, including Nancy Ward, director of the California Office of Emergency Management, urging residents to use “common sense.”

“A car can float in 12 inches of water, so it’s extremely important that you listen to your county emergency alters, that you heed the warnings of road closures signs.”