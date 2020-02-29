Riverside

Vehicle Crashes Through Riverside Home, Pins Man Against Wall

The driver allegedly went off the road, crashed into a power pole then slammed into the house.

By City News Service

NBC Universal, Inc.

A man sleeping in a rear bedroom of a home in Riverside Saturday escaped with minor injuries when a vehicle plowed through the home and pinned him against a wall.

The vehicle left 14th Street, went through a utility pole and two front yards before making its way into the rear bedroom of a home in the 4300 block of Langston Place, the Riverside County Fire Department reported.

Firefighters were dispatched to the location at 1:07 a.m. and used the Jaws of Life to extricate the trapped person, who was taken to a hospital.

At two people were inside the vehicle. They were already out of the car prior to fire department arrival and were released to the Riverside Police Department.

The house was determined to be uninhabitable and the four displaced
adults from the home refused Red Cross services, seeking shelter with
relatives.

According to police, they arrested the driver for DUI.

