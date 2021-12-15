Victorville

Victorville 15-Year-Old Dreaming of Taking Care of His Family Killed in Hit-and-Run

The family is hoping people will think twice about drinking and driving, especially with the Christmas and New Year's holidays just around the corner, because they don't want any other family to suffer their deep heartache.

By Tony Shin

NBCLA

A suspected drunken driver was accused of plowing into a 15-year-old riding his bike home from school in Victorville, leaving his family devastated right before the holidays.

Luis Serrano can barely speak without having to choke back tears while talking about his 15-year-old brother Ricardo, or Richie as he was called by friends and family.

"When he gets home from school, he would take care of my parents," Luis said.

Luis said everyday Richie would check his mother's blood sugar for her diabetes and also his father's high blood pressure, and make sure they took their medications.

Richie's sister Janet says her brother, who would have turned 16 this past Monday, was planning to join the Marines after graduating from Victor Valley High School.

"So he figured the Marines was the best way to find himself a better future," Luis said.

Family members say Richie was also planning to pursue a career as a nurse, so he could further take care of his parents and others.

But on Dec. 6, Richie's life came to a tragic end at the intersection of 5th and C streets in Victorville.

Investigators said Richie was riding his bike home from school at around 2 p.m. when he was struck by the driver of a car who then took off leaving the teen lying in the roadway.

Ricardo, or Richie as he was called by friends and family, was killed by a suspected drunken driver as he rode his bike home from school Dec. 6, 2021.

A witness said that a good Samaritan followed the driver and demanded that he go back to the scene, where he was eventually arrested.

Police identified the suspect as 29-year-old Hector Castro Loaeza.

He faces charges including vehicular manslaughter, hit-and-run, as well as driving under the influence.

As the suspect is held on $160,000 bail, Richie's mom is demanding that her son get justice.

"My hope is that this person takes responsibility for his actions and pays for what he did," Luis said.

