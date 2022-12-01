Walnut Man Intentionally Struck by Car and Killed, Sheriff Says

A man was intentionally struck and killed by a car in Walnut Thursday, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Homicide investigators said.

Investigators arrived near Mt. San Antonio College in the 1100 block of N. Grand Avenue in Walnut at 7:30 a.m. where they found a man with traumatic injuries.

The call was for a pedestrian struck by a car.

The man in his 60s, whose identity was not yet revealed, was unresponsive. He was taken to a hospital where he died.

The driver of the car was also taken to the hospital where he was treated and admitted, authorities said.

“The traffic collision appears to be an intentional act,” the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release.

It wasn’t clear what led to the crash and authorities had not yet revealed why it was being investigated as an intentional crash.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.