Want to Stick to Your New Year's Weight-Loss Resolution? Here's How

A new year, new you!

Weight loss is one of the most common new year’s resolutions, but many people fail to stick to the goal year after year. That’s partly because people expect to do too much too soon, according to Roohie Ahmed, a dietitian from Kaiser Permanente.

“They are focusing on the weight, and they may not see their weight drop off as soon as they’d like.”

Instead, the dietitian suggests changing the mindset and making a lifestyle change.

“People want to come back to their habits,” Ahmed explains. “Take baby steps and tell yourself, ‘I’m in this for the long haul.’”

Here are the recommendations for people who want to stick to their weight-loss new year’s resolution.

Food Plate Method

Fill half of your plate with non-starchy vegetables, such as broccoli, mushrooms, and tomatoes. A quarter of the plate should contain good-quality protein like turkey or even plant-based protein, such as beans and lentils. Another quarter should be saved for starchy vegetables like potatoes and carbohydrates, such as whole grains.

Don’t Deprive Yourself!

Do you like pasta? Great! You don’t have to cut out pasta completely to stick to your weight-loss resolution.

But instead of use refined wheat flour pasta, use whole-wheat, quinoa or bean noodles. And swap out red meat with lean proteins like turkey. Also add extra vegetables, such as tomatoes, mushrooms, and red peppers.

Use Different Measurements

Hopping on your scale can be daunting and even demoralizing if you don’t see progress as fast as you’d like. Instead, check your waist circumference and blood sugar levels to stay motivated.

You don’t have to go hardcore with your exercise!

If the word “exercise” is too intimidating, change the narrative and call it a “me time” or physical activity.

Dietitians recommend 150 minutes of exercise per week. It may be more productive to break it down into 20 minutes a day and add additional 10 minutes on the weekend.

Instead of turning to intense workouts, do what you enjoy: taking a bike ride along the beach, going for a hike with family and friends, or dancing at home!

Detox from social media!

It’s not just about what we are eating: what are we consuming through our eyes? Diets would set themselves up for failure by beating themselves up after seeing air-brushed pictures of social media models and influencers.

Instead, focus on inner wellness and remind yourself the reasons for losing weight.

“Some of my client hang the clothes they want to get into by the summer in the closet to stay motivated.”