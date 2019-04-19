5-Foot Alligator, Ferret, Marijuana Seized in Hollister - NBC Southern California
logo_la_2x

5-Foot Alligator, Ferret, Marijuana Seized in Hollister

By NBC Bay Area staff

Published 16 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    5-Foot Alligator, Ferret, Marijuana Seized in Hollister
    California Department of Fish and Wildlife
    A 5-foot alligator was found during a search warrant in Hollister. (April 18, 2019)

    Authorities recovered a 5-foot alligator, a ferret and a small indoor marijuana grow while serving a search warrant Thursday at a home in Hollister.

    The animals have been taken to a licensed facility and the plants are being held as evidence, police said. Officials said the suspect was not home when authorities from the Department of Fish and Wildlife, Hollister police, San Benito County Sheriff and Department of Justice searched the home on Ball Court, just off San Juan Road.

    Officials said the crime of being in possession of a restricted species is a misdemeanor. The suspect said he captured the alligator from the wild near Sacramento and bought the ferret in Oregon, according to officials.

    An investigation is ongoing.

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices