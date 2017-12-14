An Ice Castle Wonderland Takes Shape in Colorado

An ice castle so big that you can walk through it is coming to life in Colorado. Crews took over a baseball field in Dillon, and one-acre of land has turned white and blue. It will eventually be complete with a frozen maze, ice throne and fifty-foot slide. (Published 2 hours ago)

An ice castle so big that you can walk through it is coming to life in Colorado. Crews took over a baseball field in Dillon, and one-acre of land has... See More