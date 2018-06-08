Surprise! Bearded Dragon Crawls Inside Delivery Box and Into Family's Heart

A Hemet couple had a scaly addition to their Walmart purchase Wednesday, after ordering a bicycle for their grandchild from the retail giant.

While only expecting a bicycle in the mail, it came as a surprise when Al and Chris Brummett found a live bearded dragon as well.

"I didn't see it at first, but once I removed the contents of the box, there it was," Al said. "It was definitely a unique experience. We have lizards in our backyard, but this one was so big compared to what I've seen!"

Despite the initial shock of the scaly creature, the Brummetts are now looking into the possibility of adopting her. If no owner is found within a week, the Brummetts are toying with the idea of naming the lizard Walina, after Walmart.

"We just want to make sure she ends up in a good home," Al said. "Our grandchildren have taken a liking to her, and after researching, we found that they are one of the best pets to have."

Riverside County Animal Services responded to the call, and took the unusual hitch-hiker to the San Jacinto Valley Animal Campus. The lizard currently resides there until the original owner or a permanent home is found. The bearded dragon was in need of basic nourishment, but was healthy overall, and has received a steady diet of crickets and peaches.

"I've been here for 11 years, and I have never seen anything like it," John Welsh, spokesman for the Riverside County Animal Services, said.

Though it is unclear where the bearded dragon came from, animal services are currently working on tracking down the original owner.

"Bearded dragons can go about a week without food or water, so this critter could've come from across the Pacific Ocean," Welsh said. "However, since the lizard was in such great health, it doesn't seem like she was in there for long."

Walmart is currently looking into the situation, a company spokeswoman said.