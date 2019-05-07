No Bull. Angus Has 6 Legs and 2 Tails - NBC Southern California
No Bull. Angus Has 6 Legs and 2 Tails

The Tennessee bull just hangs out on the farm, blissfully unaware that he stands out from the crowd.

By WSMV

Published 57 minutes ago

    A Tennessee bull looks perfectly normal at first glance, but get closer and you'll see the two extra legs make him stand apart from the rest. 

    "There's one hoof on this leg right here and two hoofs on this side," said owner Dale Grandstaff, a Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency officer and animal lover.

    Grandstaff purchased Angus the bull from the original owner, who had made plans to remove the extra extremities, NBC affiliate WSMV reports

    For the most part Angus just hangs out on the farm blissfully unaware that he stands out from the crowd.

    "It's just something definitely unique and unusual that you don't see every day," said Grandstaff.

    His owner says from what he can tell, the extra limbs may be attached to his spine, and he's otherwise healthy, so there's no compelling reason to have them removed. 

    Angus is for sale, but only to the right owner.

