Man Caught on Camera Explicitly Licking Doorbell in California

A man in Salinas, CA was caught on a home security system licking the homeowner's doorbell. Police identified the man, Roberto Daniel Arroyo, and said he returned to the residence later, urinating in front of the house and stealing extension cords. Police say Arroyo remains at large.

The New Year is only a few days old, but California has taken an early lead for the weirdest story of 2019.

A man in Salinas, California was caught on security camera licking a doorbell in what can best be described as an explicit manner. Police identified the man who felt the need to express his love to a doorbell as Daniel Arroyo.

Arroyo allegedly returned to the residence after finishing his make-out session, urinated in front of the house and stole extension cords, according to police.

Unfortunately for doorbells and extension cords in the area, Arroyo was not immediately caught, according to police.