A 16-year-old boy was not seriously injured when he crashed what was reportedly his first car into the deep crash. Credit: Renville County Sheriff's Department

A 16-year-old driver escaped without serious injuries after a nose-dive crash into a deep crack in a washed out Minnesota road.

Deputies in Renville County, located west of Minneapolis, posted video of the car with a warning about the power of Mother Nature. Strong summer storms have hammered the region, causing flash floods.

The boy's grandmother told KARE11-TV that the Buick sedan is her grandson's first car. He was on his way to worked at the time of the crash.