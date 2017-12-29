Video shows a driver speed off the end of a pier on the Columbia River in Oregon Wednesday Dec. 27, 2017 and into the frigid water during a police pursuit. (Published 2 hours ago)

A pickup pursuit ended with a bizarre and brief getaway Wednesday in Oregon.

Authorities were chasing a 27-year-old man after responding to a report of a boat prowler in Astoria, Oregon. The driver apparently had no second thoughts about his unusual strategy -- he never appeared to brake as the truck reached the end of a pier on the Columbia River and soared into the frigid water.

Officers estimated that the pickup was traveling at about 45 mph before it plunged into the water.



He tried to swim in the cold water, but fishermen on a nearby boat eventually lifted the driver to safety. Police were waiting for him on the pier.

The driver was treated for hypothermia and booked on suspicion of burglary and attempting to elude police.

As for the Ford F-150 in the river, police said they've contacted the Coast Guard about retrieving the pickup.