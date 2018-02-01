Chaos Unfolds When Squirrel Leaps at Officer

A squirrel that found itself trapped in the kitchen of a New York home, where it allegedly devoured cookies, appeared to soar across the room at an officer who responded to the chaotic scene. A Brockport Police Department officer's body camera captured the squirrel on camera Friday Dec. 29, 2017. Eventually, the intruder was captured and release in good health. (Published 16 minutes ago)

