Piggy Smalls is up for adoption.

Yes, a pig by the name of Piggy Smalls is looking for a forever home after she was found wandering the streets of East Palo Alto earlier this month, according to the Peninsula Humane Society and SPCA (PHS/SPCA).

"Piggy Smalls is extremely friendly and will make a wonderful pet for someone who has the space she'll need to thrive and live a happy life," according to PHS/SPCA Communications Manager Buffy Martin Tarbox.

The adult female pig was found by police on Nov. 8 at the intersection of Alberni Street and Laurel Avenue in the Peninsula city, according to the PHS/SPCA. She was scooped up and transported to the PHS/SPCA, but no one came forward to claim her.

Piggy Smalls checks in at roughly 45 pounds and could grow even more, according to the PHS/SPCA. She is considered to be an adult, but the PHS/SPCA does not know exactly how old she is.

On average, pigs can live anywhere from 12 to 18 years, according to the PHS/SPCA. The animals enjoy feasting on pig pellets, fresh vegetables and alfalfa hay. Piggy Smalls is said to be "very fond" of apples.

Those interested in adopting Piggy Smalls can call 650-340-7022. Her adoption fee is listed at $100.