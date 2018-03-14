Teacher Who Fed Puppy to Snapping Turtle Under Investigation

A beloved science teacher at an Idaho high school is under investigation after he allegedly fed a live puppy to a snapping turtle in front of students. Robert Crosland, a science teacher at Preston Junior High School, is accused of feeding the puppy to the turtle in his classroom after school hours. Jill Parrish, an animal rights activist with children at the school, reported the incident after hearing what had happened. Since then, she says she's received several threats. (Published 2 hours ago)

A beloved science teacher at an Idaho high school is under investigation after he allegedly fed a live puppy to a snapping turtle in front of students.... See More