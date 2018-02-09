WATCH LIVE:
Figure Skating, Snowboard Slopestyle
Home
News
Local
Watch Live Newscast
Winter Olympics
U.S. & World
California News
Sports
In the Weeds
NFL in LA
Health
Tech
Weird
Weather
NewsConference
I-Team
I-Team
Randy Responds: Consumer Investigations
Weather
First Alert Forecast
Maps & Radar
Weather Alerts
Weather Stories
California Drought
Entertainment
Entertainment News
The Scene
A-Listed: Luxury Real Estate
Worth the Trip: California Travel
George to the Rescue
Open House
Breakfast With Open House
1st Look
COZI TV
Talk Stoop
Traffic
Contact Us
Community
NBC4 Contests
TV Listings
LIVE TV
ON NOW
2018 Winter Olympics
ON DEMAND
NBC on Demand
Watch the latest full episodes of your favorite NBC series anytime and anywhere.
Click for full schedule
56°
Connect
Social Media
Our Apps
Newsletters
Send us Videos and Pictures
Send Tips
Submit Tips
Send Feedback
Terms of Service
Privacy Policy
Visit our partner site
The 2018 Olympic Winter Games in Pyeongchang
Every moment. Every medal. On every device.
The Olympic Park's Meal-Shaped McDonald's Is Awesome
5 PHOTOS
Friday, Feb 9, 2018
This isn't your neighborhood McDonald's franchise.
One of two Golden Arches outposts at Gangneung Olympic Park in South Korea gleams with an extra-large outdoor replica of the Oak Brook-based chain's iconic fries and red box.
If you look close, you'll see it resembles a full "hamburger meal": burger, fries and a drink.
NBC 5's Katie Kim got a glimpse of the location while she covers the Winter Games. Be sure to check out
her full photo diary
for all the behind-the-scenes action.
More Photo Galleries
Feb. 11 Olympics in Photos: Snowboarder Wins First Medal for US, Figure Skating
Red Gerard First to Win Medal for US
News
Weather
Investigations
Entertainment
Traffic
Contact Us
Connect With Us
FCC Independent Programming Report
FCC News and Information Programming Report
NBC Non-Profit News Partnership Reports
KNBC Public Inspection File
Employment
Send Feedback
Terms of service
Privacy policy
© 2018 NBCUniversal Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
AdChoices