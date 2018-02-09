 The Olympic Park's Meal-Shaped McDonald's Is Awesome - NBC Southern California
The Olympic Park's Meal-Shaped McDonald's Is Awesome

Friday, Feb 9, 2018

This isn't your neighborhood McDonald's franchise.

One of two Golden Arches outposts at Gangneung Olympic Park in South Korea gleams with an extra-large outdoor replica of the Oak Brook-based chain's iconic fries and red box.

If you look close, you'll see it resembles a full "hamburger meal": burger, fries and a drink.

NBC 5's Katie Kim got a glimpse of the location while she covers the Winter Games. Be sure to check out her full photo diary for all the behind-the-scenes action.
